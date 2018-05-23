GOP candidates for Georgia governor ready for runoff

Stacey Abrams got immediate accolades and attention nationally as Georgia Democrats nominated her for the state's top job. But any focus on her chances becoming the nation's first black female governor first has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.
With votes still being tallied, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp largely skipped the celebrations and pivoted directly to talk of a runoff contest that will decide who faces Abrams in November.
At his Athens watch party, Kemp thanked supporters for helping to send him into a runoff.
At a gathering in Gainesville, Cagle told the crowd that he had come in first place and was in a good position heading into the July 24 runoff.
