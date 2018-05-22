NKorea allows SKorean journalists to cover nuke test closing

This image made from video shows foreign journalists and North Korean internet connection staff at Kalma Hotel in Wonsan, North Korea, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. A small group of foreign journalists arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to cover the dismantling of the country's nuclear test site later this week, but without South Korean media initially also scheduled to participate. Pyongyang is allowing the limited access to the site to publicize its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. (AP Photo)