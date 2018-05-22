Report: Video shows bus head to U-turn area before crash

In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, a historic site near the crash scene. The yellow school bus was carrying 38 students and seven adults when it crashed, killing a student and a teacher. NJ Advance Media via AP Andre Malok