Palestinian plea to ICC could speed up war crime probe

File - In this Tuesday, July 8, 2014 file photo, Palestinians try to salvage what they can of their belongings from the rubble of a house destroyed by an overnight Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. The Palestinians on Tuesday asked the International Criminal Court to open an immediate investigation into Israeli practices in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip _ setting off a process that they hope will culminate with war crimes accusations against Israeli leaders. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo