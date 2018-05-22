The Latest: Schools to open on time, following officer death

Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into the Baltimore suburb where a female officer was fatally injured Monday, searching for suspects believed to be armed after witnesses reported hearing a pop and seeing the officer run over by a Jeep. The Baltimore Sun via AP Jerry Jackson