Speaker's long tenure embodies Lebanon's political stasis

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon. Berri has been Lebanon’s parliament speaker for a quarter-century, and is expected to win a sixth term this week. Even rivals acknowledge that the 80-year-old is a canny political operator, but his long tenure owes much to Lebanon’s sectarian-based and elite-dominated political system. Hussein Malla AP Photo