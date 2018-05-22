Texas liberal candidate bashed by national Democrats loses

FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump. The only statewide runoff features little-known Democratic gubernatorial candidates: Ex-Dallas County sheriff Valdez against Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987. Neither is expected to seriously challenge well-funded Abbott. Texas hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1990. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo