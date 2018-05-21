Moon enters talks with Trump with driver's seat at stake

For a few months, everything seemed to be clicking for South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he pieced together crucial nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea following a year of intense animosity.
But he now enters a White House meeting with President Donald Trump with his status in the diplomatic driver's seat in doubt.
Seoul may lose much of its voice if Trump chooses to deal more directly with China, North Korea's only major ally, which is refusing to be sidelined in the global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff.
Seoul's presidential office said this week's meeting between Moon and Trump will be mainly focused on preparing Trump for his summit with Kim, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
