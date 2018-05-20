Thailand wearies of junta rule, election promise still vague

FILE - In this May 22, 2014, file photo, Thai soldiers stand guard in front of the Democracy Monument after a coup in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s junta has a singular success it never hoped for: uniting a politically divided nation in growing dissatisfaction with the thin-skinned rule of the generals. After soldiers overthrew the elected government in May 2014, the new military leaders, like a succession of Thai coup makers before them, pledged reform and reconciliation and promised they wouldn’t stay long. But far from stepping back, they appear more entrenched than ever. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo