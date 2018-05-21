Cop's son charged in terror case expected to plead guilty

FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, charged with drunken driving. The son of a Boston police captain, Ciccolo was arrested July 4, 2015 in Adams, Mass., and accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group. He is expected to plead guilty Monday, May 21, 2018, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File)