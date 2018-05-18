AP PHOTOS: Fleeing migrants turn to war-scarred Bosnia

In this Saturday, May 12, 2018, picture, migrants wait to receive a meal in the abandoned building of a former student campus, destroyed during the Bosnian war, in the western Bosnian town of Bihac, Bosnia. Hundreds of migrants streaming toward Western Europe after fleeing violence and poverty in their countries have found temporary shelter in war-scarred Bosnia, a Balkan country still recovering from its own bloodshed from more than two decades ago. Amel Emric AP Photo