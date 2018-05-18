Preliminary ruling finds Fiji 4 not guilty of sedition

In this Nov. 6, 2013 photo, Fiji Times newspaper editor Fred Wesley stands in the newsroom in Suva, Fiji. Wesley was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, for reprinting an article from a New Zealand newspaper that said Fiji's judiciary is not independent. An opinion writer and three newspaper executives in Fiji are awaiting a judge's verdict Friday, May 18, 2018, on sedition charges in a case that has major implications for press freedom in the South Pacific nation. Nick Perry AP Photo