In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, file photo, Muslim men perform an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Bali, Indonesia. Muslims around the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and a sex from dawn to dusk. Firdia Lisnawati, File AP Photo

Nation & World

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

May 17, 2018 09:54 PM

Muslim men perform an evening prayer marking the first eve of the holy month of Ramadan on the Indonesian island of Bali.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, South Korean soldiers stand guard at a post near the border truce village of Panmunjom, after North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest U.S.-S. Korean military exercises.

In Seoul, South Korea, Buddhists carry lanterns in a parade during the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming birthday of the Buddha on Tuesday.

Malaysian reformist Anwar Ibrahim waves to supporters after receiving a royal pardon that paved the way for his political comeback as a prime minister-in-waiting following his alliance's stunning election victory.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

