Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit: They both claim to deserve total credit. In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got the two leaders to agree to meet next month in Singapore. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo