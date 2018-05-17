6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails

In this May 14, 2018 photo provided by Craig Luttman, the tails of six young squirrels are stuck together by tree sap in the Omaha, Neb., suburb of Elkhorn. Laura Stastny, a wildlife expert and executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. She says they are about 8 weeks old. Stastny managed to untangle the young squirrels. (Craig Luttman via AP)