The Latest: Israel: First Ramadan Friday prayers peaceful

A small group of Indian protestors hold placards to condemn what they say is Israel's aggression against Palestinians and the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, as they gather in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Nearly 60 Palestinian demonstrators were killed by Israeli fire during protests on the Gaza border this week. Placards in Hindi language read "America down down, take my land and people and imprison them, enemy of humanity, I will still not compromise”. Manish Swarup AP Photo