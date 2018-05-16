For Chicago teen activists, survival is the No. 1 goal

Graduating senior D'Angelo McDade leads a march in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. About 200 students joined the march as a sign of solidarity with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and educators were fatally shot. McDade and other Peace Warriors from his school wore tape over their mouths, some while carrying crosses commemorating victims of gun violence in their own city and elsewhere. Martha Irvine AP Photo