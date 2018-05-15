1st appeals court to weigh Trump's decision to end DACA

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, will be the first federal appeals court to hear arguments about President Donald Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo