Coroner: Detained suspect in Louisiana died of asphyxiation

Kiwanda Robinson, center, mother of Keeven Robinson, holds family friends Madysen Johnson, right, and her sister Morgan Johnson, at the start of a solidarity march for Keeven in Jefferson Parish, La., Monday, May 14, 2018. Robinson, who is black and died in a struggle with white deputies a week earlier, died of asphyxiation and there was evidence of pressure on his neck, the coroner in the New Orleans suburb said Monday. Gerald Herbert AP Photo