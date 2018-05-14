Nanny who killed 2 kids gets life in prison without parole

FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on Monday, May 14, 2018, following her conviction of murder last month in the 2012 deaths of Lucia and Leo Krim. Pool Photo via AP, File WYNY-TV