Dogged by buses afire, Roman commuters get new metro station

FILE - In this Thursday, April 6, 2017 file photo, an ancient Roman low relief with figures of Maenads dated between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D. are on display in the San Giovanni underground station of Rome's brand new third metro line. Romans, plagued by buses going aflame, have a new metro station. The stop was inaugurated Saturday, May 12, 2018 near Piazza San Giovanni, a busy interchange, allowing residents in Rome’s eastern neighborhoods to take the C line to the edge of the capital’s historic heart. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo