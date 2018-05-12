Israel bombs Gaza tunnel, closes key crossing after attack

Relatives of 40 year-old Palestinian Jaber Abu Mustafa mourn over his body at the family house during his funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Israeli troops fired live bullets and tear gas Friday across a border fence into Gaza where Palestinian protesters threw stones, burned tires and flew kites with burning rags attached. One protester was killed and 49 were wounded by Israeli fire, Gaza health officials said. Khalil Hamra AP Photo