N Carolina, other legislatures warily begin security checks

In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo General Assembly police officer Chase Honeycutt, right, demonstrates the new security equipment to members of the security staff at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. At the “People’s House” in North Carolina, lawmakers have long considered unfettered access to be symbolic of their commitment to accessible government. Now, increasing worries within society about mass shootings and angry protests have them siding further with security compared to that principle. Following many other states, North Carolina’s Legislative Building now has metal detectors at its doors. Gerry Broome AP Photo