Cheney: US should restart harsh interrogations, back Haspel

In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas. Cheney says the Senate should not only confirm CIA nominee Gina Haspel, but should restart the spy agency's harsh detention and interrogation practices used on terror suspects after 9/11. Cheney told Fox Business on Thursday that if it were his call, he would have the program active and ready to be employed if needed. John Locher AP Photo