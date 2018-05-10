Nevada court OKs execution, rejects challenges on procedure

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier appears for his court hearing via video at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. The Nevada Supreme Court says the state can go ahead with its first execution of a death row inmate in 12 years. In a blunt and unanimous ruling on Thursday, May 10, 2018, the state's highest court says that federal public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union used the wrong process to try to stop Dozier's lethal injection. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Erik Verduzco