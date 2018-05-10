Convicted killer told police of penchant for teen girls

In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer speaks during the press conference in Macomb Township, Mich. Dwyer told reporters Wednesday that investigators suspect 69-year-old Arthur Ream, a man serving life for the 1986 killing of a Detroit-area girl, could be responsible for cold-case slayings of other girls reported missing decades ago. Detroit News via AP Todd McInturf