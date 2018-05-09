Red tide causing surf to glow in parts of California

FILE - In this Sept. 29,2011 file photo a visitor to Oceanside Pier Beach watches the spectacular flashes of neon blue in the crashing waves caused by an intense late-season red tide in Oceanside, Calif. A red tide is causing the surf to glow in parts of California. An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean from La Jolla to Encinitas since Monday, May 7, 2018. It's a stretch of about 18 miles (29 kilometers). The micro-organisms light up along the face of the wave when it crashes near the shore. Los Angeles Times via AP Don Bartletti