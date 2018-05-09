Kim breaks with his flight-phobic father, travels by plane

In this Monday, May 7, 2018, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives at an airport in Dalian, China. Unlike his dictator father, who famously shunned air travel, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un jetted off to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian this week, becoming the first North Korean ruler to travel abroad in that manner in 32 years. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency