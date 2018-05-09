A guide to Malaysia's general election on Wednesday

A Muslim woman looks as an election officer help her casting her ballot paper at a voting center for the general election in Alor Setar, state capital of Kedah, northern Malaysia, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Voting is underway Wednesday in a fiercely contested Malaysian election that pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been battered by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax. Andy Wong AP Photo