Ex-aide to EPA chief cites weapons problem for flight delay

FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt listens to questions as he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. On a trip to Morocco in 2017, Pruitt and his staff missed a connecting flight and spent a day in Paris because his security detail’s weapons and other gear couldn’t be transferred between planes in time. That’s according to what his former security chief told congressional investigators. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo