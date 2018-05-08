The Latest: Search for missing girls' remains ended for day

Authorities work near a rural wooded area in Macomb Township, Mich., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Authorities excavating woods in southeastern Michigan, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of a 12-year-old girl last seen in 1979, also could be looking for the bodies of up to half a dozen others who have been reported missing over the years. The search started Monday for the remains of Kimberly King, but Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there could be others buried in the area. Paul Sancya AP Photo