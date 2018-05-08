Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute

Members of Jersey City's council are gathering to oppose a plan by the mayor to remove a statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles in a dispute that has sparked an international war of words.
Three members of Jersey City's council have called a news conference Tuesday to oppose Mayor Steven Fulop's effort to remove the Katyn memorial from a waterfront plaza just across the Hudson River from New York City.
The controversy has pitted Fulop against a Polish senator who has criticized the move.
The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier gagged, bound and impaled in the back with a bayonet. It stands on a granite base containing soil from the Katyn Forest, where many victims were buried on the western edge of Russia.
It has stood at Jersey City's Exchange Place since 1991.
