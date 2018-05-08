Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute

Buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop took to twitter to respond to Stanisław Karczewski, the speaker of the Polish senate, who has criticized Fulop after word got out that the statue will be moved. The memorial will be moved for a renovation of the plaza where it stands. The memorial commemorates the Katyn massacre of tens of thousands of Polish officers by Soviet secret police in 1940. Julio Cortez AP Photo