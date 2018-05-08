10 Things to Know for Today

An Iranian woman looks at a shop in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 7, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has seen his influence wane as his signature achievement, the nuclear deal with world powers, is now under threat from President Donald Trump. Economic problems, as well as some suggesting a military dictatorship for the country, suggest Iran’s domestic politics may swing back toward hard-liners and further weaken the once-popular president. Vahid Salemi AP Photo