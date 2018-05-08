AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump to reveal Iran deal's fate amid low hopes for survival
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran and almost surely ensure its collapse. There are no signs that European allies enlisted to "fix" the deal had persuaded him to preserve it.
In a burst of last-minute diplomacy, punctuated by a visit by Britain's top diplomat, the deal's European members gave in to many of Trump's demands, according to officials, diplomats and others briefed on the negotiations. Yet they still left convinced he is likely to re-impose sanctions and walk away from the deal he has lambasted since his days as a presidential candidate.
As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world, said the officials and others, who weren't authorized to speak ahead of an announcement and requested anonymity.
Building up anticipation for the big reveal, Trump announced on Twitter he would disclose his decision at 2 p.m., with an announcement set for the Diplomatic Room of the White House. With uncharacteristic discipline, he kept the decision confined to a small group within the White House National Security Council, leaving even many of his aides guessing what he had decided.
An immense web of sanctions, written agreements and staggered deadlines make up the 2015 nuclear deal struck by the U.S., Iran and world powers. So Trump effectively has several pathways to pull the United States out of the deal by reneging on its commitments.
AP EXPLAINS: What is Iran's atomic deal? Why is it targeted?
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's nuclear deal with world powers faces its biggest diplomatic challenge yet as President Donald Trump appears poised to withdraw the United States from the accord.
What is the atomic agreement and why does it face criticism now?
GIVE AND TAKE
At its heart, the 2015 deal imposes restrictions on Iran's nuclear program that make it impossible for Iran to produce a bomb, in return for the lifting of most of the U.S. and international sanctions against it. But the accord has a series of time limits.
Attorney general resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who held himself out as a champion of women and a liberal foil to President Donald Trump, resigned from office after four women accused him of physical violence during intimate encounters.
It was a swift and stunning fall for a Democrat who had pledged to use the power of his office to hold others accountable for abusing their power.
In accounts published in The New Yorker on Monday, the women described being violently slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman. Some also described him as a heavy drinker.
The abuse often happened during what were supposed to be romantic encounters, but the women said the violence was not consensual.
Schneiderman, 63, issued a statement to The New Yorker, and later to other media outlets, implying that his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.
Russians posed as IS hackers, threatened US military wives
PARIS (AP) — Army wife Angela Ricketts was soaking in a bubble bath in her Colorado home, leafing through a memoir, when a message appeared on her iPhone from hackers threatening to slaughter her family.
"Dear Angela!" the Facebook message read. "Bloody Valentine's Day!"
"We know everything about you, your husband and your children," the message continued, claiming that the hackers operating under the flag of Islamic State militants had penetrated her computer and her phone. "We're much closer than you can even imagine."
Ricketts was one of five military wives who received death threats from the self-styled CyberCaliphate on the morning of Feb. 10, 2015. The warnings led to days of anguished media coverage of Islamic State militants' online reach.
Except it wasn't IS.
Fateful days: Iran nuclear deal, US embassy move, Gaza march
The Middle East is bracing for milestone events packed into one week — beginning Tuesday — that could reverberate in unforeseen ways and change the trajectory of a region shaped by growing conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia, leaders of the Shiite and Sunni Muslim camps.
In this short span, the United States is to decide whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and then move its embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem, provoking Palestinians at a time when many thousands plan to march from blockaded Gaza to Israel's border — and perhaps overrun it.
A look at what's ahead:
THE IRAN DEAL
Trump considers benching Giuliani from doing TV interviews
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is growing increasingly irritated with lawyer Rudy Giuliani's frequently off-message media blitz, which has included muddying the waters on hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels and making claims that could complicate the president's standing in the special counsel's Russia probe.
Trump has begun questioning whether Giuliani, an old friend and former New York City mayor, should be sidelined from television interviews, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking but not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions.
Trump also expressed annoyance that Giuliani's theatrics have breathed new life into the Daniels story. It's a concern shared by Trump allies who think Giuliani is only generating more legal and political trouble for the White House.
Giuliani, the newest addition to the president's legal team, first rattled the White House last week when he sat for interviews on Fox News and seemed to contradict Trump by saying the president was aware of the $130,000 payout to Daniels from his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. He also suggested the October 2016 settlement had been made because Trump was in the stretch run of his presidential campaign.
After Trump chided Giuliani on Friday, saying the lawyer needed to "get his facts straight," Giuliani put out a statement trying to clarify his remarks. But in weekend interviews, Giuliani appeared to dig himself a deeper hole by acknowledging that "Cohen takes care of situations like this, then gets paid for them sometimes." He did not rule out the possibility that Cohen had paid off other women.
GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Don Blankenship, a brash West Virginia businessman and GOP outsider with a checkered past who is testing the appeal of President Donald Trump's outsider playbook in one of the nation's premiere U.S. Senate contests.
The stakes are high for a Republican Party bracing for major losses in this fall's midterm elections. A victory on Tuesday for Blankenship, an ex-convict who has run racially charged ads, could cost Republicans a Senate seat come November. But the anti-establishment fervor unleashed by Trump's 2016 campaign has proved difficult for GOP leaders to rein in.
On the eve of West Virginia's Senate primary election, Trump himself warned on Twitter that a Blankenship win would destroy Republicans' chance of defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November.
Blankenship "can't win the General Election in your State...No way!" the president wrote of the retired coal executive, who was released from prison last year for his role in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.
Firing back at the Republican president, Blankenship described himself as "Trumpier than Trump" as he shrugged off Trump's call for local Republicans to support one of his two opponents.
Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The slopes of Kilauea offer a lush rural setting and affordable land that contrasts sharply with Hawaii's more expensive real estate, but living on one of the world's most active volcanoes comes with risks: A dozen lava vents have opened in streets of the Puna district and 35 structures have burned down.
It was difficult to immediately tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures, said Wil Okabe, acting mayor of Hawaii County.
Cheryl Griffith's Leilani Estates subdivision was ordered to evacuate after lava from Kilauea volcano burst through cracks in the ground, destroying homes. But the 61-year-old did not leave.
As lava crawled down Leilani Road in a hissing, popping mass, Griffith stood in its path and placed a plant in the a crack in the ground as an offering to the Native Hawaiian volcano goddess, Pele.
"I love this place, and I've been around the volcano for a while," Griffith said. "I'm just not one to rush off."
Inside the Met Gala: Real-life cardinal gets star treatment
NEW YORK (AP) — It was cocktail hour at the Met Gala, the most glittery and exclusive event on the New York social calendar, and celebrity guests were thronging around the imposing Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, sipping drinks and munching on canapes. Pretty much everyone in the room was famous, some hugely so, but one guest seemed to be getting a little more attention than most: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Roman Catholic archbishop of New York.
"Cardinal, have you met Huma?" someone asked, leading him over to Huma Abedin, the longtime Hillary Clinton aide. Others waited their turn to speak to him. It seemed fitting, on a night when all the stars were trying to channel the theme of Catholicism, that the real-life cardinal in attendance was a star among stars.
Dolan was effusive about the exhibit making its debut that evening, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." He was particularly enamored with the stunning pieces — 42 of them — on display from the Sistine Chapel sacristy at the Vatican, many never seen outside Rome or in public at all, including jewel-encrusted tiaras and intricately embroidered papal cloaks, known as copes. "Those pectoral crosses, those copes, are you kidding me?" he said admiringly. A waiter came by with tiny mini-grilled cheese sandwiches. "You got any tomato soup with that?" Dolan joked.
Nearby stood actor Gary Oldman with his wife, Gisele Schmidt, watching the crowd quietly. The Met Gala is the kind of party where you can be this year's best actor Oscar winner, and nobody takes much notice. (For the record, best actress winner Frances McDormand was there too, with a bright blue bouquet of leaves around her head, as was last year's winner, Emma Stone — no leaves.)
The couple spoke admiringly of the way the exhibit drew parallels between centuries-old religious imagery and attire, and modern fashions by designers like Gianni Versace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Lacroix and others. "It's all dressing up, isn't it?" noted Oldman, of the parallels.
