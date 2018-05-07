Trump slams Kerry over efforts on Iran deal

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with the media after attending the Mideast peace conference in Paris, France. President Donald Trump is attacking John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of state has been quietly promoting the Iran nuclear deal. Trump says on Twitter Monday: "The United States does not need John Kerry's possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!" Alex Brandon, Pool AP Photo