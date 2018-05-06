Illinois counties declare 'sanctuary' status for gun owners

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Dave Fitzgerald of Girard, Ill. waves flags while listening to speakers during the annual IGOLD (Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day) rally at the Capitol 8 in Springfield, Ill. A growing number of rural counties in Illinois are standing up for their rights as gun owners and to do it they've co-opted a word that to conservatives represents nothing more than a liberal policy to skirt the law: Sanctuary. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP File)/