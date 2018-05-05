Hezbollah set to tighten grip in Lebanon vote

In this picture taken on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Supporters of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri who is a candidate for the parliamentary elections which will be held on May 6, cheers during an elections campaign, in Beirut, Lebanon. Campaigning for the first election in nine years has revolved around promises of stability and growth and has avoided divisive issues such as Hezbollah's weapons and its regional alliances, virtually guaranteeing the Iran-backed militant group's continued domestic hegemony. Hussein Malla AP Photo