FILE- In this April 26, 2013, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, shouts slogans during an election campaign rally in Kuala Kangsar, Perak state, Malaysia. Malaysian scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib is seeking a third term in office during the May 9, 2018 general election, but faces an unprecedented challenge from a rejuvenated opposition led by his former mentor and strongman Mahathir Mohamad. Lai Seng Sin, File AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak

May 03, 2018 10:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysian scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking a third term in office during the May 9 general election, but faces an unprecedented challenge from a rejuvenated opposition led by his former mentor and strongman Mahathir Mohamad.

The polls are seen as the ultimate test of survival for Najib, who is dogged by an epic corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund that he set up and is being investigated in the U.S. and other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Najib's long-ruling coalition is the favorite to win after recent election boundary change skewed in the government's favor but after its poor performance in the last two elections, Najib, 64, is under pressure to deliver a strong win to enable him to fend off challenges from within his ruling party.

