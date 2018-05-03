Parent, 3 children found dead inside North Dakota home

This photo provided by KVLY-TV/Fargo show authorities at the scene in Grand Forks, N.D., Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a police officer making a welfare check found four people, three elementary school children and a parent, dead inside a home. Administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for the check on the home on the city's south side. Fargo via AP Ryan Laughlin/KVLY-TV