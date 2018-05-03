The Latest: ETA's dissolution a 'farce,' says victims' group

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2006 file photo, plumes of smoke rise as firefighters work at the scene after a car bomb exploded in a parking lot at Madrid's new airport terminal. The Basque militant group ETA says it has "completely dissolved all its structures" after a 60-year armed independence campaign, but the Spanish government vowed Wednesday, May 2, 2018 not to abandon the investigation of crimes from the group's violent past. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo