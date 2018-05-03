Saudi Arabia confirms arrival of Guantanamo Bay prisoner

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Ramzi Kassem, an attorney for Mohammed Ahmed Haza al-Darbi, shows al-Darbi from Saudi Arabia holding a photograph of his children, as he sits for a portrait inside the detention center at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The Pentagon said Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that Al-Darbi, who was sentenced to 13 years in October 2017 by a military commission, has been sent to his native Saudi Arabia to serve out the remainder of his sentence. (Ramzi Kassem via AP, File)