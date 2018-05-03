FILE - In this April 23, 1982, file photo, then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad raises his hands in triumph as his deputy Musa Hitam, left, places a sash on him in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Mohamad led the ruling National Front to a landslide victory in general elections. Malaysia’s former strongman Mahathir has returned to the political ring, coming out of retirement after 15 years to unite an opposition that’s seeking to end his former party’s 60-year hold on power. (AP Photo, File)
AP PHOTOS: Political career of Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 01:14 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's former strongman Mahathir Mohamad has returned to the political ring, coming out of retirement after 15 years to unite an opposition that's seeking to end his former party's 60-year hold on power.

Mahathir, one of Asia's longest-serving leaders, ruling for 22 years until stepping down in 2003, is leading an unprecedented challenge to his scandal-tainted protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in May 9 elections.

A maverick leader credited with transforming the Southeast Asian backwater into a modern economy, Mahathir, though, dominated the country in stifling ways.

The 92-year-old Mahathir said he has come back to oust Najib and to atone for his past mistakes.

