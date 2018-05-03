AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Giuliani says Trump paid back his lawyer for Daniels payment
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, said Wednesday, appearing to contradict the president's past claims that he didn't know the source of the money.
During an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani said the money to repay Michael Cohen had been "funneled ... through the law firm and the president repaid it."
Asked if Trump knew about the arrangement, Giuliani said: "He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this for my clients. I don't burden them with every single thing that comes along. These are busy people."
The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election. Giuliani later suggested to The Wall Street Journal that while Trump had repaid the $130,000, Cohen had settled the payment to Daniels without Trump's knowledge at the time.
Guiliani's revelation seemed aimed at reducing the president's legal exposure. But outside experts said it raised a number of questions, including whether the money represented repayment of an undisclosed loan or could be seen as reimbursement for a campaign expenditure.
___
Giuliani comments on Stormy payment raise legal questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani's revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney for a $130,000 payment to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged affair is raising new legal questions, including whether the president and his campaign violated campaign finance laws.
The former New York City mayor insisted on Fox News Channel Wednesday night that the payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels was "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."
"That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I'm giving you a fact now that you don't know. It's not campaign money, no campaign finance violation," he said.
Some legal experts disagree. A look at some of the issues at play:
TIMING
___
For many in Yemen, bread and tea are the day's sole meal
ADEN, Yemen (AP) — The young mother stepped onto the scale for the doctor. Even with all her black robes on, she weighed only 84 pounds — 38 kilograms. Umm Mizrah is pregnant, but starving herself to feed her children.
And her sacrifice may not be enough to save them.
The doctor's office is covered with dozens of pictures of emaciated babies who have come through Al-Sadaqa Hospital in Aden, casualties of a three-year war in Yemen that has left millions of people on the edge of famine.
Mothers like Umm Mizrah are often the only defense against the hunger that has killed thousands. They skip meals, they sleep to escape the gnawing in their stomachs. They hide bony faces and emaciated bodies in voluminous black abaya robes and veils.
The doctor asked the mother to get back on the scale holding her son, Mizrah. At 17 months, he was 5.8 kilograms (12.8 pounds) — around half the normal weight for his age.
___
US-China trade talks center on rivalry over technology
BEIJING (AP) — A high-powered U.S. delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks with Chinese officials on defusing tensions that are propelling the world's two largest economies toward a trade war.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading the group, which includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, was heading the Chinese side in the talks, which analysts say appear unlikely to yield a breakthrough given the two sides' intensifying rivalry in strategic technologies.
President Donald Trump said he expected relations with Beijing to stay on an even keel.
"Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade!" he said on Twitter late Wednesday. "I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!"
Trump is seeking to cut the chronic U.S. trade deficit by $100 billion and gain concessions over policies that foreign companies say force them to share technology with Chinese partners in order to gain market access.
___
Transgender inmate says she was raped amid prison lawsuit
DENVER (AP) — A transgender inmate who is suing Colorado's corrections agency says she was raped at a men's prison hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit, according to court records and the woman's attorney.
Lindsay Saunders-Velez filed a lawsuit in July saying she has been threatened, harassed and assaulted since entering Colorado's prison system last spring for violating her plea deal in a menacing case. She called the state's prisons "discriminatory and dangerous" for transgender offenders.
Last month, her lawyers asked a judge not to send Saunders-Velez to the Territorial Correctional Facility's "punishment pod" for a disciplinary infraction, saying she could end up with inmates who had tormented her. The judge said the attorneys failed to prove an imminent risk, and rejected their request .
Saunders-Velez, 20, was attacked in the pod and spent more than a week in the infirmary before being moved back to a housing area of the Canon City prison this week, her attorney Paula Greisen said.
Her case illustrates the threats and abuse transgender people face in prisons around the U.S., Greisen said.
___
"There's a shooter": Gamblers unalarmed amid Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The jangly music of slot machines echoed through the packed room as police officers methodically made their way across the casino floor with their guns drawn. But the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas went on and gamblers just continued tugging at slot handles, seemingly unaware that just upstairs a man was unleashing a hail of gunfire in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
"There's a shooter! He's shot and killed multiple people already," a police officer shouts as he passes bystanders, on the hunt for the man who killed 58 people from his high-rise hotel suite.
The officers carefully work their way up to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel. As they approach his suite from a stairwell, another officer yells out, "Breach! Breach! Breach!" before a loud bang and a fire alarm begins to sound.
Inside, they find Stephen Paddock lying in a pool of his own blood with rifles strewn about. One officer pulls a high-powered rifle from a window ledge as the other officers discover an arsenal of weapons, cameras in the peepholes, a homemade gas mask and venting system and even a vibrator.
But more than seven months after the Oct. 1 massacre, police are no closer to answering the key question in the investigation: What led the retired accountant and high-stakes gambler to unleash his deadly barrage of bullets?
___
Rainstorm kills at least 91, injures over 160 in India
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India overnight, causing house collapses, toppling trees and leaving at least 91 people dead and more than 160 injured, officials said Thursday.
The devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located. Forty-three people died there as the wind speed touched 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour, said Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.
There was no damage to the monument.
At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, Kumar said.
In the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency said that 27 others died and another 100 were injured. Most deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning.
___
A look at the 3 Americans detained in North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump added to speculation that North Korea may make a goodwill gesture before his planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un when he tweeted of a possible update soon on the status of three detained Americans. Here's a brief look at those U.S. citizens:
___
KIM DONG CHUL
Kim, a South Korean-born U.S. citizen, has been held the longest. The former Virginia resident was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. He reportedly ran a trade and hotel service company in Rason, a special economic zone on North Korea's border with Russia.
___
___
Fiery explosion at barricade scene injures up to 8 officers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A fiery explosion rocked a Connecticut town while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials said.
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast at a barn behind the couple's North Haven home Wednesday night.
Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern would not comment when asked early Thursday if the suspect was in custody.
"This is still an active, ongoing scene," he said. "This is not a stable scene at this point."
First Selectman Michael Freda said the wife escaped before the explosion.
___
Ingles' career night leads Jazz over Rockets 116-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Utah had a four-point lead in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night when Donovan Mitchell missed a jumper and sailed above three Houston Rockets to grab the rebound and finish with a nifty one-handed slam.
He did it right near the Jazz bench and his teammates went wild, cheering and pretending to fall backward on each other in awe.
Joe Ingles led the Jazz with a career-high 27 points, but it was the star rookie who provided the highlight of the night as the Jazz evened the Western Conference semifinals 1-1 with a 116-108 win.
Ingles made a career-best seven 3-pointers and Mitchell added 17 points and a franchise rookie-record 11 assists for his first game this postseason where he scored fewer than 20 points and didn't lead the team in scoring.
But he certainly provided an emotional boost to his team with his highlight-reel worthy play. He smiled broadly when it was brought up postgame, and said he was just trying to get the rebound on his miss when he made a split-second decision.
