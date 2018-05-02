Police body-camera videos show views of Vegas shooter's room

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer body camera recordings on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The records represent a sample of body camera videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports that media sued to obtain under Nevada public records law days after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds. John Locher, File AP Photo