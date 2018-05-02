Fingerprint left in Play-Doh leads to shoplifting suspect

This undated photo released by the Leicester Police Department shows a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh that led them to a shoplifting suspect at a Walmart in December 2017. The suspect used the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize several electronic anti-theft devices. That attempt failed, but the suspect left a fingerprint impression. Police announced Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print. (Leicester Police Department via AP)