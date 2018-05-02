Russian Olympic Committee president Zhukov to step down

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov addresses the media after an Russian Olympic committee meeting in Moscow, Russia. The head of the Russian Olympic Committee says he will step down, it was reported on Tuesday, May 2, 2018. The decision comes three months after Russian athletes were forced to compete at the Pyeongchang Games as neutral athletes. Alexander Zhukov says he wants to focus on his political career. His intention to leave paves the way for vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov to take charge at scheduled elections on May 29. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo