Judge to consider Lithuanian's request to avoid extradition

This 2012 photo provided by Juozas Valiušaitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request fears death if she's extradited because she helped expose a network of influential pedophiles in the country. Unless the Trump administration intervenes, 47-year-old Neringa Venckiene could be sent back home within weeks. "I never want to go back to Lithuania," she told the AP by phone from jail, adding that she'd embrace becoming a U.S. citizen. photo courtesy Juozas Valiušaitis via AP)