AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

What about those questions for Trump? Will he answer?
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is angrily protesting a leaked list of questions the Justice Department's special counsel wants to ask him, while at the same time contending the list shows anew there was no crime or collusion with the Russians by his presidential campaign. But the questions suggest otherwise: The areas investigators want to focus on clearly include collusion and obstruction of justice.
The questions, some 49 in all, were published by The New York Times, which said they were compiled by Trump's lawyers during negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators over a possible interview with the president himself. The Times said it got the list from someone "outside Mr. Trump's legal team."
The leak was "so disgraceful," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "No questions on Collusion," he said, "collusion that never existed." That's the idea that his presidential campaign collaborated with Russians who were trying to help him to the Oval Office. As for obstruction of the investigation after he took office, he scoffed, "It would be very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened!"
There's still no word from the White House as to whether Trump will sit down to answer these questions or others for the investigation.
Some takeaways from the list.
___
Comey: Trump's attacks on the FBI make America less safe
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's political attacks on the FBI make America less safe because they undermine public confidence that the bureau is an "honest, competent and independent" institution, fired director James Comey told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
In a telephone interview, Comey also said it was logical that special counsel Robert Mueller would seek to interview Trump since the president is a subject of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Comey ruled out seeking elected office and said that, as a leader, he took responsibility for some of the turmoil that has surrounded the FBI in recent months.
The ex-FBI chief said it was clear the president's blistering attacks on the bureau, including Trump's calls for scrutiny of his political opponents and his suggestion that Comey should be jailed, affect public safety in "hundreds and thousands of ways" — especially if crime victims no longer believe that an agent knocking on their door will help them or that an agent testifying before a jury can be believed.
"To the extent there's been a marginal decrease in their credibility at that doorway, in that courtroom and in thousands of other ways, their effectiveness is hit. So it's hard," Comey said.
"You're not going to be able to see it, but logic tells me that it's there, which is why it's so important that we knock it off as a political culture."
___
___
Next steps for caravan will unfold mostly out of public view
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States sought the world's attention as scores of migrants traveled through Mexico on a journey to escape their violent homelands.
Now that the group has arrived at the border, the next steps in their journey will unfold mostly out of public view.
The caravan first drew attention in the U.S. when President Donald Trump promised that his administration would seek to turn the families away. The rest of the asylum-seeking process will happen slowly and secretively in immigration courts.
Dan Kowalski, editor of Bender's Immigration Bulletin, said the public will "probably see very little (of the caravan cases) unless the applicant is represented and the attorney makes an effort to bring the client into the limelight."
The first eight caravan members turned themselves in to U.S. border inspectors Monday at San Diego's San Ysidro crossing.
___
Rosenstein: Justice Department won't be extorted by Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Tuesday lashed out at Republican allies of President Donald Trump who have drafted articles of impeachment against him, saying the Justice Department won't be extorted or give in to threats.
Rosenstein, speaking at a question-and-answer session at the Newseum, chided the lawmakers who have prepared the document by saying that "they can't even resist leaking their own drafts" and that they lack "the courage to put their name on it."
"I can tell you there have been people who have been making threats privately and publicly against me for quite some time, and I think they should understand by now, the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said, in response to a question about news reports on the articles of impeachment.
"We're going to do what's required by the rule of law," he added. "And any kind of threats that anybody makes are not going to affect the way we do our job."
He did not elaborate on what he meant by threats, but some congressional Republicans have excoriated him for his oversight role of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
___
At the site of a massacre, a survivor looks for peace
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — He felt like an invisible force was drawing him into the parking lot, past the four new white crosses in the driveway, the balloons and the flowers, and the letters addressed to the dead.
He felt it pulling him into his regular spot, the one where he had been sitting in his car when a stranger, three spaces over, stepped out of a truck carrying an AR-15. He surprised himself by walking into the restaurant and sitting down in his regular booth, which had always seemed like the most comfortable seat in the world — until all of a sudden it didn't.
At 3:25 a.m. on April 22, a Waffle House in Nashville joined the growing list of cherished American places morphed into the site of a massacre. And Chuck Cordero, a regular customer, joined the growing list of survivors left traumatized and struggling with how to move on.
Children often have little choice but to return to their schools after a mass shooting and employees must return to their offices. But 51-year-old Cordero thought at first he'd never come back here. Then he found himself again and again back at his Waffle House — No. 2,267 in the ubiquitous chain of yellow and black storefronts that are open 24/7, 365 days a year.
The eateries are so ingrained in American culture the federal government uses them after hurricanes to help gauge suffering: An open Waffle House signals hope for recovery; a closed one means disaster. Cordero's Waffle House was closed for three days.
___
Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona teachers said they will end a historic statewide strike Thursday that shut down schools for days if lawmakers pass a plan that offers big raises and increased school funding but that still falls short of their demands.
Organizers made the announcement Tuesday after educators statewide walked off the job last week and closed schools to demand higher pay and education dollars. Arizona's action followed a teacher uprising that started in other parts of the U.S. and was punctuated by a march of tens of thousands of red-clad supporters.
Those mobilizing teachers criticized a Republican-led funding plan but said it was time to go back to work.
"Our fight is not over, we have options," said Rebecca Garelli, a strike organizer. "But it is time for us to get back to our students and get back into our classrooms."
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders have agreed on a state budget proposal that could be passed into law this week but doesn't increase classroom resources as much as educators sought.
___
2 Koreas dismantle propaganda loudspeakers at tense border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas dismantled huge loudspeakers used to blare Cold War-style propaganda across their tense border on Tuesday, as South Korea's president asked the United Nations to observe the North's planned closing of its nuclear test site.
The dismantling of dozens of loudspeakers was in line with an agreement on reconciliation by the leaders of the Koreas at their historic summit last Friday. It is still unclear if such measures can bring permanent peace because no major breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff was produced at the summit.
South Korean soldiers disassembled loudspeakers in multiple front-line areas in the presence of journalists before pulling them away from the border, the Defense Ministry said.
A South Korea military officer said later Tuesday that North Korea had also begun taking down its propaganda loudspeakers earlier in the day. He requested anonymity, citing department rules.
Both Koreas had turned off the propaganda broadcasts along the 248-kilometer (154-mile) -long border last week before the summit.
___
Texas suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and six other states are suing to end once and for all a program that would protect some young immigrants from deportation.
The lawsuit announced Tuesday comes a week after a federal judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Immigrants under the Obama-era program are commonly referred to as "Dreamers." Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had threatened legal action for the past year if the program didn't come to a halt.
Joining Texas in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.
A federal judge in Washington called the Department of Homeland Security's rationale against the program "arbitrary and capricious." He gave the Trump administration 90 days to make a new case.
___
West's wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Before the last one had a chance to simmer down, Kanye West caused another stir, calling American slavery a "choice" in an interview Tuesday.
"When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice," West said on "TMZ Live" after questions on his pro-President Donald Trump posts and pictures that caused a dust-up last week. "You was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?"
"Do you feel like I'm thinking free and feeling free?" West asked the TMZ employees in the room.
"I actually don't think you're thinking anything," TMZ's Van Lathan quickly cracked back at West, as many would in the ensuing hours.
Lathan said while West gets to live the elite artist's life, "the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats in our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was our choice."
