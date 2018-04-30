B-I-G time: Wild cards send spelling bee field above 500

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, Mira Dedhia, 13, from Western Springs, Ill., uses an imaginary keyboard to correctly spell her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md. A new wild-card program has expanded the field at the Scripps National Spelling Bee from fewer than 300 spellers to more than 500. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo