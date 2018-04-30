Mumia Abu-Jamal's appeals hearing continued until August

Former death-row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal is asking a judge to vacate his failed appeals attempts so he can again appeal his case.
A judge continued the hearing Monday until August 30 after a document Abu-Jamal's defense says they need was not found.
The former Black Panther spent 29 years on death row while maintaining his innocence in the 1981 murder of white Philadelphia police Officer Daniel Faulkner. Abu-Jamal's sentence was reduced to life without parole in 2011.
Abu-Jamal's lawyers are arguing that his rights were violated during his appeals because of the bias of State Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castille, a former Philadelphia district attorney.
As prosecutor, Castille's office convinced the State Supreme Court to uphold Abu-Jamal's conviction. Abu-Jamal's attorneys say Castille should have recused from deciding the appeals.
